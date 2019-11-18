Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Long-running coal plant on Navajo Nation stops production
by Felicia Fonseca, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 18, 2019 3:46 pm EST
This Aug. 19, 2019, image shows the sun setting behind the coal-fired Navajo Generating Station near Page, Ariz. The power plant will close before the year ends, upending the lives of hundreds of mostly Native American workers who mined coal, loaded it and played a part in producing electricity that powered the American Southwest. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A coal-fired power plant in the Navajo Nation has shut down after operating for nearly 50 years.
The Navajo Generating Station near the northern Arizona community of Page stopped producing electricity on Monday.
The 2,250-megwatt plant was one of the largest in the U.S. West and a longstanding target of environmentalists.
They argued it polluted the air and contributed to health problems in nearby communities.
The plant’s owners in 2017 decided to shutter it in favour of cheaper power produced by natural gas. The closure had been expected by year’s end, but the exact day wasn’t certain as the plant depleted a coal stockpile.
The plant employed mostly Native American workers who were offered transfers to other sites in Phoenix.