Like her parents, Blue Ivy now an award-winning songwriter
by Mesfin Fekadu, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 18, 2019 8:18 am EST
FILE - In this July 9, 2019 file photo, Beyonce, right, and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter arrive at the world premiere of "The Lion King" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. At just 7, Blue Ivy Carter is an award-winning songwriter. Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s daughter won the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award at the Soul Train Awards on Sunday, Nov. 17 for co-writing her mom’s hit “Brown Skin Girl,” a song celebrating dark- and brown-skinned women. Ivy gives a vocal performance that opens and closes the song, which also features Wizkid and Saint Jhn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
NEW YORK — At just 7, Blue Ivy Carter is an award-winning songwriter.
Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s daughter won the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award at Sunday’s Soul Train Awards for co-writing her mom’s hit “Brown Skin Girl,” a song celebrating dark- and brown-skinned women.
Ivy Carter gives a vocal performance that opens and closes the song, which also features Wizkid and Saint Jhn.
The Carters weren’t at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas to accept the honour named after the legendary Motown songwriting duo Nick Ashford and Valerie Simpson. Ivy Carter shares the win with Beyoncé, Jay-Z, St. John and several other co-writers.
This week could get even better for Ivy Carter: Grammy nominations will be revealed Wednesday and “Brown Skin Girl” could earn a nomination.