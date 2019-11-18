Loading articles...

Like her parents, Blue Ivy now an award-winning songwriter

FILE - In this July 9, 2019 file photo, Beyonce, right, and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter arrive at the world premiere of "The Lion King" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. At just 7, Blue Ivy Carter is an award-winning songwriter. Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s daughter won the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award at the Soul Train Awards on Sunday, Nov. 17 for co-writing her mom’s hit “Brown Skin Girl,” a song celebrating dark- and brown-skinned women. Ivy gives a vocal performance that opens and closes the song, which also features Wizkid and Saint Jhn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — At just 7, Blue Ivy Carter is an award-winning songwriter.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s daughter won the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award at Sunday’s Soul Train Awards for co-writing her mom’s hit “Brown Skin Girl,” a song celebrating dark- and brown-skinned women.

Ivy Carter gives a vocal performance that opens and closes the song, which also features Wizkid and Saint Jhn.

The Carters weren’t at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas to accept the honour named after the legendary Motown songwriting duo Nick Ashford and Valerie Simpson. Ivy Carter shares the win with Beyoncé, Jay-Z, St. John and several other co-writers.

This week could get even better for Ivy Carter: Grammy nominations will be revealed Wednesday and “Brown Skin Girl” could earn a nomination.

Mesfin Fekadu, The Associated Press


Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:41 AM
UPDATE: @alectranews says power is expected to be restored by 10AM! take your time through the intersections where…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:22 AM
Snow near and south of Barrie changes to rain showers as you get closer to GTA. Most of the GTA rain/snow mix today…
Latest Weather
Read more