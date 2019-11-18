Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Libyan officials: Airstrike kills 7 workers in Tripoli
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 18, 2019 7:22 am EST
CAIRO — Libyan health authorities say an airstrike has slammed into a biscuit factory in the capital, Tripoli, killing at least seven workers including five foreign nationals and two Libyans.
Tripoli has been the scene of fighting since April between the self-styled Libyan National Army and an array of militias loosely allied with the U.N.-supported but weak government which holds the capital.
The Tripoli-based health ministry says the airstrike took place Monday in the capital’s Wadi el-Rabie neighbourhood, just in the south of the city centre.
Malek Merset, a spokesman with the ministry, says the airstrike also wounded at least 15 foreign workers.
Fighting has stalled in recent weeks, with both sides dug in and shelling one another along Tripoli’s southern reaches.
The fighting has killed hundreds and displaced thousands of people.