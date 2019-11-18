Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lebanese protests test Hezbollah’s role as Shiites’ champion
by Bassem Mroue And Mariam Fam, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 18, 2019 1:26 am EST
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2019 file photo, anti-government protesters wave Lebanese flags and chant, "the people want to bring down the regime" outside the office of legislator Mohammed Raad, the powerful head of Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc, in Beirut, Lebanon. Lebanon’s protests have shown unusual overt anger at the country’s powerhouse, Hezbollah. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)
BEIRUT — Lebanon’s protests have shown unusual, overt anger at the country’s powerhouse, Hezbollah.
The Shiite militant group has long enjoyed a reputation among its supporters as a champion of the poor and defender of the country against Israel. That’s helped it dominate Lebanon’s political scene.
But now protesters want that entire political elite out — including Hezbollah — and even some among its Shiite supporters are angry over economic woes.
Hezbollah and its ally, the Amal party, have enjoyed overwhelming backing among the Shiite community since the end of the 1975-1990 civil war, making them a political powerhouse that has dominated recent governments.
But now many protesters group Hezbollah into the ruling class that they are revolting against and blame for wrecking the economy with years of corruption and mismanagement.