Judge rebuffs Trump’s bid to delay woman’s defamation suit

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2018, file photo, Summer Zervos leaves New York state appellate court in New York. President Donald Trump has lost his latest bid to delay the former "Apprentice" contestant's defamation suit as he faces a Jan. 31, 2020, deadline to undergo sworn pretrial questioning. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump has lost his latest bid to delay a former “Apprentice” contestant’s defamation suit as he faces a Jan. 31 deadline to undergo sworn pretrial questioning.

A New York judge rejected Trump’s request Monday, meaning that Summer Zervos’ case can continue. Trump can pursue other legal avenues to try to hold it off.

Zervos’ lawyer, Mariann Wang, declined to comment. A request for comment was sent to Trump’s lawyers.

Zervos appeared on “The Apprentice” in 2006. She says the then-businessman subjected her to unwanted kissing and groping in 2007 and slurred her by calling her a liar when she came forward publicly in 2016. His lawyers have argued his statements weren’t defamatory.

Trump’s attorneys have repeatedly tried to get the case dismissed, or postponed until after his presidency.

The Associated Press

