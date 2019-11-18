Loading articles...

Indian students face off with police amid fee protest

An Indian student tries to balance himself atop a police barricade as he is detained by police during a protest in New Delhi, India, Monday, Nov.18, 2019. Hundreds of students of the Jawahar Lal Nehru University in New Delhi were stopped by police after they began marching towards India’s parliament to protest against the hostel fee hike, along with their other demands.( AP Photo/Rishabh R. Jain)

NEW DELHI — Hundreds of students from a New Delhi university are in a stand-off with police, who have stopped their march toward parliament to protest increased student housing fees.

The students from Jawahar Lal Nehru University are chanting slogans and attempting to cross police barricades. Police have detained several students during Monday’s march.

The students want to appeal to lawmakers to intervene in their school’s decision to hike the fees, which they have been protesting for more than two weeks.

The Associated Press

