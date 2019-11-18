Loading articles...

House Democrats propose stopgap bill to prevent shutdown

WASHINGTON — House Democrats have released a temporary government-wide funding bill to forestall a shutdown and give negotiators through Dec. 20 to try to hash out details of more than $1.4 trillion worth of unfinished spending legislation.

The legislation faces a House vote Tuesday as Congress faces a midnight Thursday deadline to prevent a shutdown.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will pass the measure and says President Donald Trump has indicated he’ll sign it. Trump sparked last winter’s record 35-day partial shutdown amid a battle over his long-promised border wall.

A fight is again underway over Trump’s increasingly large demands for wall funding, and the issue is the main roadblock in wrapping up this year’s round of spending bills.

Talks to break the gridlock on appropriations have sputtered, however.

Andrew Taylor, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
Stalled vehicle EB 401 east of Avenue collectors - right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 40 minutes ago
Most of the mixed wet weather has moved on. Scattered flurries tonight as temps fall to lows near minus 1.
Latest Weather
Read more