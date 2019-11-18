Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
House agrees to short halt in fight for Trump records
by Mark Sherman, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 18, 2019 11:20 am EST
President Donald Trump speaks during an event on healthcare prices in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives is telling the Supreme Court it will agree to a 10-day halt in its fight for President Donald Trump’s financial records.
The House’s top lawyer has responded to Trump’s emergency filing on Friday asking the justices to block the enforcement of a subpoena issued by a House committee to Trump’s accountants.
Lawyer Douglas Letter tells the high court that the House opposes any lengthy delay in obtaining the records. But Letter says 10 days is enough for the orderly filing of legal briefs so that the justices can decide whether they will jump into the dispute between Congress and the president.
The high court has a separate pending request from Trump to block a subpoena from a New York prosecutor for Trump’s tax returns.