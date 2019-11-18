Loading articles...

High school teachers to reveal strike vote results, discuss 'next steps'

A classroom sits empty. UNSPLASH/Rubén Rodriguez

The union representing Ontario’s high school teachers will be releasing the results of their strike votes today.

A media advisory also says the president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation will be talking about the union’s “next steps.”

The OSSTF is already in a legal strike position as of today, though it’s also required to give five days notice before a strike and has not yet done so.

Three of Ontario’s four major teachers’ unions are taking steps toward potential strikes as they negotiate with the government for new contracts.

Elementary teachers are set to start a work-to-rule campaign on Nov. 26 that they say will target ministry and school board administrative tasks and will not affect student learning.

Catholic teachers voted 97 per cent in favour of a strike if necessary, although they are not yet in a legal strike position, while negotiations between the province and French teachers continue.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:19 AM
All major routes are up to speed in the early morning! But there are numerous ramp closures for overnight construct…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:40 AM
Good Monday morning! Mixed weather conditions on the way for #Toronto GTA. Tune to 680News for traffic and weather…
Latest Weather
Read more