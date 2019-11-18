Loading articles...

Grains, livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. rose 4.5 cents at 5.0725 a bushel; Dec. corn was down 3.5 cents at 3.6775 a bushel, Dec. oats fell 6.75 cents at $3.0225 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans dropped 8 cents at $9.1025 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle fell .40 cent at $1.1870 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle rose .12 cent at $1.4637 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was off .45 cent at $.6275 pound.

The Associated Press

