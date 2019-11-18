Loading articles...

Food, gasoline shortages reported in Bolivian cities

Meat hangs on a butcher shop at a market in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. The blockades of supporters of former president Evo Morales on the outskirts of the main cities of Bolivia are causing a shortage of gasoline and food, which puts pressure on the interim government that seeks to open a dialogue to end four weeks of social and political upheaval. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Residents in several Bolivian cities are reporting food and gasoline shortages because of protests by supporters of ousted President Evo Morales.

Bolivia’s interim government said Monday that its efforts to resupply La Paz face challenges because pro-Morales demonstrators have cut off some transport routes.

Blockades around the major city of Santa Cruz have also disrupted commerce. Producers say fruit and vegetables are rotting on trucks that have been unable to reach markets.

The public defender’s office in Bolivia says at least 23 people have been killed in street violence that erupted after a disputed election on Oct. 20.

Morales, Bolivia’s first indigenous president, claimed victory after the vote, but opponents alleged fraud and massive protests began. An international audit concluded there were election irregularities and Morales resigned Nov. 10.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
Collision WB 401 midway between Guelph Line and Hwy 6 South - right lane blocked, heavy delay from Hwy 25.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 9 minutes ago
Rain/snow mix across most of the GTA right now. Rain for some. tonight as temps fall a few flurries are possible.…
Latest Weather
Read more