Denver radio station says host wasn’t fired over Trump views

DENVER — A Denver radio station says one of its hosts wasn’t fired in the middle of his show over criticism of President Donald Trump and that his contract is still in effect.

Craig Silverman said his Saturday show on KNUS-AM was interrupted with a news feed after he talked about Trump’s former personal attorney Roy Cohn.

Silverman said the program manager told him “you’re done.”

Station general manager Brian Taylor said Sunday the show was interrupted because Silverman talked about appearing on a competing radio station to discuss the impeachment process.

Silverman said Monday he was warned his show might be in jeopardy if he appeared on another station, adding his contract doesn’t prohibit that.

He provided an email from Taylor saying the station was evaluating whether to maintain the contract.

The Associated Press

