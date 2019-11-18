Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Criminal charges expected this week against Epstein guards
by Michael Balsamo And Tom Hays, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 18, 2019 6:38 pm EST
FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. Federal prosecutors offered a plea deal to two correctional officers responsible for guarding Epstein on the night of his death, but the officers have declined the offer, people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)
WASHINGTON — Two correctional officers responsible for guarding Jeffrey Epstein when he took his own life are expected to face criminal charges this week for falsifying prison records.
The federal charges could come as soon as Tuesday and are the first in connection with Epstein’s Aug. 10 death.
That’s according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press. They weren’t permitted to publicly discuss the investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity.
The wealthy financier’s death was ruled a suicide. He was found unresponsive in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York.
The officers are suspected of failing to check on Epstein every half-hour, as required, and of fabricating log entries to show they had.
