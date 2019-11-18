Loading articles...

Chang says his new Netflix show honours Bourdain

This Oct. 23, 2019 photo shows celebrity chef David Chang during an interview in Los Angeles to promote his Netflix series “Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner”. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

LOS ANGELES — “Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner” host David Chang says he understands why critics are making comparisons to work done by his late friend and colleague Anthony Bourdain.

The Netflix series fuses food and travel with celebrity guests.

Chang says they wanted to “be respectful and pay homage’’ to Bourdain but tried to make his new series “a different show.”

Bourdain was known for using culinary traditions as a storytelling tool to explore cultures in his CNN series, “Parts Unknown.” He killed himself in 2018.

Perhaps what’s most different about Chang’s new Netflix series is the sweet and occasionally salty chef himself.

The first four episodes of “Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner’’ pair Chang with Chrissy Teigen in Marrakesh, Kate McKinnon in Phnom Penh, Seth Rogen in Vancouver and Lena Waithe in Los Angeles.

