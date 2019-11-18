Loading articles...

California sues e-cigarette maker Juul over ads and sales

WASHINGTON — California is suing the nation’s biggest e-cigarette maker, alleging Juul Labs deliberately targeted teenagers with its early marketing campaigns.

The lawsuit filed Monday by California’s attorney general is the latest legal action against Juul. The company faces multiple state and federal investigations into whether its early marketing efforts helped spark the current vaping craze among underage users.

Juul disputes allegations that it marketed to teens. The company points out that it has halted its advertising and removed most of its flavours from the market.

North Carolina filed the first lawsuit against the company in May.

The lawsuit from California Attorney General Xavier Becerra also alleges that Juul’s website did not previously adequately verify customers’ ages.

Matthew Perrone, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
Stalled vehicle EB 401 approaching Victoria Park express - right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:11 PM
Rain/snow mix across most of the GTA right now. Rain for some. tonight as temps fall a few flurries are possible.…
Latest Weather
Read more