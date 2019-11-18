Loading articles...

Bill to decriminalize sex work in nation’s capital dies

WASHINGTON — A bill that would decriminalize sex work in the nation’s capital won’t move forward this year.

The Washington Post reports the bill’s death comes after an emotional hearing that lasted 14 hours. Thousands of emails about the bill revealed a deep divide between district residents.

Councilman Charles Allen chairs the committee that heard the testimony. He says the bill lacked the support to pass a committee vote.

Councilman David Grosso wrote the bill in collaboration with a coalition of district sex workers and says it should be brought to the ballot box. He says the bill was undermined by Chairman Phil Mendelson, who has opposed the bill since its initial iteration was proposed in 2017. Mendelson disagreed, saying his office primarily heard negative feedback about the bill.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

The Associated Press

