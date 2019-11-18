Loading articles...

Auto union opens talks with Fiat Chrysler; strike possible

DETROIT — The United Auto Workers union has begun to focus bargaining on Fiat Chrysler, raising the possibility of another strike against a Detroit automaker.

Ford workers ratified their contract Friday night, while the union settled with General Motors last month after a 40-day strike that shut down the company’s U.S. production.

Ford mostly followed the pattern agreement set at GM. Industry analysts say that deal will cost Fiat Chrysler a lot more money because of the makeup of its workforce.

Fiat Chrysler’s CEO said recently that automakers are in different conditions in terms of labour forces, hinting the company may be reluctant to follow the pattern.

FCA says it welcomes bargaining toward a deal to keep investing in its future and creating opportunities for employees and communities.

Tom Krisher, The Associated Press

