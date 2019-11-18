Loading articles...

Attorney: Ex-Marine held by Iran seeks victim’s fund payment

FLINT, Mich. — A former Marine who was imprisoned by Iran on suspicion of spying is seeking payment from a fund intended for victims of state-sponsored terrorism.

Attorney Scott Gilbert says he filed the lawsuit Monday in federal claims court on behalf of Amir Hekmati.

Hekmati was born in Arizona and raised in Michigan. He was detained in 2011 and released in 2016 in a prisoner exchange. Hekmati alleges he was falsely imprisoned and tortured.

A federal judge ruled in 2017 that Iran must pay Hekmati $63.5 million.

Gilbert says the U.S. Victims of State-Sponsored Terrorism Fund has refused to pay compensation. The Justice Department said in October that it was suspending payment and asking the fund’s administrator to reconsider if he’s eligible.

The Justice Department declined to comment Monday on the lawsuit.

The Associated Press

