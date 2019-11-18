Loading articles...

Attorney calls on US Marine deserter to turn himself in

Police officers continue to search the Grandin Road area in the vicinity of Patrick Henry High School, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Roanoke, Va., for Michael Alexander Brown, a Marine deserter wanted for questioning in a murder case. (Stephanie Klein-Davis/The Roanoke Times via AP)

ROANOKE, Va. — An attorney who could represent a U.S. Marine deserter wanted for questioning in a murder case is asking for the man to surrender peacefully.

News outlets report Deborah Caldwell-Bono has agreed to represent 22-year-old Michael Alexander Brown.

Brown’s mother Vanessa Hanson stated in a criminal complaint that she witnessed her son fatally shoot her boyfriend, Rodney Wilfred Brown, earlier this month at a home in Hardy, Va.

Roanoke police chief Tim Jones says investigators believe Brown was sighted trying to contact his mother and grandmother Thursday. He had deserted his post at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina last month.

Caldwell-Bono says she doesn’t know where Brown is and hasn’t spoken to him. She says she talked to some of his friends, who asked her to represent him.

The Associated Press




Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
Stalled vehicle EB 401 approaching Victoria Park express - right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:11 PM
Rain/snow mix across most of the GTA right now. Rain for some. tonight as temps fall a few flurries are possible.…
Latest Weather
Read more