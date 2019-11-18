Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Appearance of gun sours pitch from Winnipeg door-to-door salesperson
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 18, 2019 9:47 am EST
WINNIPEG — A man in Winnipeg is facing charges after he allegedly chased a door-to-door salesperson down a street with a gun.
Police say a telecommunications service rep encountered an upset resident of a west-end house on Friday evening and was followed out by the occupant prior to a confrontation on the street.
They say the man then went inside, came back out with a gun and got into a vehicle to follow the salesperson, who was able to hide in another residence.
Police were called and went to the suspect’s home, but he refused to come out and nearly three hours passed before a tactical team safely took him into custody.
Police say a search of the home turned up 12 guns with ammunition.
Donald Bruce Elliott, who is 51, remains in custody on five firearms-related charges. (CTV Winnipeg)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2019.
The Canadian Press
