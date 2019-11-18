Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
4 students charged in bathroom attack on Kentucky schoolmate
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 18, 2019 6:38 am EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An 18-year-old Kentucky high schooler has pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault and criminal mischief in an assault on a reportedly autistic classmate.
News outlets report Damon Simmons is accused of attacking the Iroquois High student on Thursday with the help of three juvenile students. An arrest citation says surveillance video shows Simmons and the other students enter a bathroom at the Louisville school after the victim. Another student later found the victim lying in a pool of blood in the bathroom.
The victim’s sister told WAVE-TV that her brother is on the autism spectrum. The victim told authorities that he didn’t know his attackers. He has since undergone surgery for a fractured jaw and the loss of several teeth. WLKY-TV reports related charges have been filed against the juveniles.