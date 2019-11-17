Loading articles...

Yellowstone looking at Wi-Fi upgrades for some buildings

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The National Park Service reviewing a proposal from a wireless network company that wants to install Wi-Fi in the developed areas of Yellowstone National Park.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that AccessParks has proposed upgrading internet infrastructure all over the park within buildings managed by another company that operates several of Yellowstone’s historic hotels.

A park document detailing some of the work says the proposed “large-scale wireless communication system” that would cover Canyon Village, Grant Village, Lake, Old Faithful and Mammoth Hot Springs. It would boost internet access for park employees and guests.

It would involve installing antennas and transceivers but doesn’t call for any new towers or getting internet service into backcountry areas.

Public comment on the proposal is being accepted until Nov. 29.

