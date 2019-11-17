White House urgently ramps up push for drug cost legislation

WASHINGTON — The White House is ramping up its push to get a bill through Congress that curbs prescription drug costs.

With the impeachment investigation advancing, domestic policy adviser Joe Grogan says there’s still a once-in-a-generation chance at a bipartisan deal. But he acknowledges “some current complications.”

After months of dialogue, President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have parted ways on Medicare price negotiations. The president is now backing a Senate bill that doesn’t give Medicare bargaining authority, but forces drugmakers to pay rebates if they raise prices too high.

Grogan says the administration is working to line up Republican support for the Senate bill while trying to sweeten its impact by plowing more of the government’s savings from reduced drug prices into benefits for seniors.

Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, The Associated Press