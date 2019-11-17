WATCH: Santa Claus Parade 2019

Were you naughty or nice this year? The jolly, old man made a special stop downtown to spread holiday cheer at the 115th annual Santa Claus Parade. This year, about 500,000 people braved the cold to see the 34 floats, musicians, dancers, and more. Special floats included Santa’s Toy Workshop, Nintendo characters, and the Raptors Championship Float that featured the team’s mascot and the final winning scoreboard.