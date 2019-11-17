Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
UN calls for talks to end Bolivia crisis as death toll rises
by Carlos Valdez, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 17, 2019 9:08 pm EST
Soldiers guard the access to the "Yacimientos Petroliferos Fiscales Bolivianos" plant that has been blockeded by former President Evo Morales' supporters in El Alto, Bolivia, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Bolivia's political crisis turned deadly after security forces opened fire on supporters of former President Evo Morales in Sacaba on Nov. 15, killing multiple people and injuring dozens. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
LA PAZ, Bolivia — A Bolivian official says a U.N. envoy is urging the government of the Andean country’s interim president and supporters of self-exiled leader Evo Morales to begin talks on resolving a crisis that has already claimed 23 lives and is causing food shortages.
Presidency Minister Jerjes Justiniano said Sunday that the negotiations proposed by envoy Jean Arnault would involve lawmakers from Morales’ political party, mobilized groups and representatives of interim leader Jeanine Áñez and be mediated by the United Nations and the Roman Catholic Church. No date has been set for talks.
Áñez declared herself president after Morales resigned Nov. 10 after weeks of protests against him over disputed election results. Morales’ supporters took to the streets after he quit under pressure from the military and are demanding he return home.