TS Raymond fizzles, heavy rain forecast for Mexico’s Baja

MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Raymond has fizzled into a remnant low-pressure system over the Pacific off western Mexico and is forecast to likely avoid a direct hit on the resorts of Los Cabos.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm could still dump 3 to 5 inches of rain on southern parts of the Baja California Peninsula, however, threatening dangerous flash floods.

Baja California Sur state’s civil defence department warned of strong rains Sunday from the storm.

The hurricane centre said in its final bulletin on Raymond that the storm’s maximum sustained winds had decreased to about 30 mph (45 kph).

The storm’s centre was about 275 miles (440 kilometres) south-southwest of the peninsula’s southern tip, and it was heading north at 16 mph (26 kph).

The Associated Press

