Loading articles...

Trump defends an unlikely target: Joe Biden

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is defending an unlikely target: Joe Biden.

Trump is responding to North Korea calling the former vice-president and Democratic candidate a “rabid dog” who “must be beaten to death with a stick.”

Trump says in a tweeted message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that Biden “may be Sleepy and Very Slow,” but says, “he is not a ‘rabid dog’” and “is actually somewhat better than that.”

Still, Trump adds he is “the only one” who can get Kim “where you have to be,” and is urging Kim to “act quickly, get the deal done.” He’s also hinting at another meeting, writing, “See you soon!”

The tweet comes amid an impeachment investigation into Trump’s push for Ukraine to announce an investigation into Biden and his son, Hunter.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:44 AM
The DVP ramps to Bloor are CLOSED because of the Santa Claus Parade.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:43 AM
Haha yes please. @DeniseWeatherTO hasn't had enough coffee yet.
Latest Weather
Read more