Loading articles...

Threats investigated after deadly California school shooting

Hannah Schooping-Gutierrez, center, a student at Saugus High School, is comforted by her boyfriend Declan Sheridan, at right, a student at nearby Valencia High School during a vigil at Central Park in the aftermath of a shooting at Saugus Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Authorities are investigating online threats against schools near the Los Angeles-area high school where a 16-year-old boy shot and killed two classmates and wounded three others.

Sheriff’s officials said Sunday that investigators have not found any of the threats made on social media to be credible.

Meanwhile detectives are searching for a motive for the killings carried out Thursday by Nathaniel Berhow at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita. The teen shot himself and later died. Authorities say Berhow didn’t appear to be linked to any ideology.

A wounded 14-year-old girl was released from the hospital Friday. A 15-year-old girl remains hospitalized in good condition.

Officials didn’t say how many recent threats are being investigated. Additional law enforcement will be posted at schools Monday.

The Associated Press











Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision WB 401 approaching Dioxn, blocking the centre lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:43 AM
Haha yes please. @DeniseWeatherTO hasn't had enough coffee yet.
Latest Weather
Read more