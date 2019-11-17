Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Taiwan’s president predicts more pressure from China
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 17, 2019 10:46 am EST
Taiwan President and Democratic Progressive Party presidential candidate Tsai Ing-wen, left, and her running mate William Lai cheer as Tsai launches her re-election campaign in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Taiwan will hold its presidential election on Jan. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen says China’s pressure on the self-governing island democracy will only increase amid a changing international situation.
Tsai is seeking a second term in January’s presidential elections and told supporters Sunday night she had overseen an upgrading in the island’s defence against China’s military threat.
Tsai said: “International political affairs are changing. The U.S.-China trade war is still going on. Protests in Hong Kong are increasingly intense.”
She added: “Trade patterns are quickly changing. In the future, China will only put Taiwan under more pressure.”
China cut ties with Taiwan soon after Tsai’s 2016 election and has sought to isolate her government diplomatically and economically.