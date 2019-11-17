Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Saudi Aramco to sell small stake on Riyadh exchange
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 17, 2019 2:14 am EST
FILE - This May. 3, 2009 file photo shows an oil facility in Jubeil, about 600 kilometers (370 miles) from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia formally started its long-anticipated initial public offering of its state-run oil giant Saudi Aramco on Sunday, which will see a sliver of the firm offered on a local stock exchange in hopes of raising billions of dollars for the kingdom. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant Saudi Aramco is going to sell a 1.5% stake in its company on Riyadh’s stock exchange.
That’s according to documents released on Sunday by the company.
The company says it will have 200 billion regular shares. A 1.5% stake in the company would be around 3 billion shares.
It put the price range of its stock up to 32 Saudi riyals, or $8.50. That 1.5% stake, at that top price, would raise as much as 104 billion Saudi riyals, over $27.7 billion.
Its low-end range was 30 Saudi riyals, or $8. That 1.5% stake, at that price, would raise as much as 90 billion Saudi riyals, about $24 billion.
That would put the overall valuation of the company between $1.6 trillion and $1.7 trillion.