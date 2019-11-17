Loading articles...

Santa Claus parade to be held on new route

Last Updated Nov 17, 2019 at 7:46 am EST

Santa Claus is coming to town Sunday, but he’ll be taking a different route this year.

The Santa Claus Parade will be traveling along a different route than normal due to construction.

It will feature 31 floats and spots are excepted to fill up quick so get there early if you can.

It starts at 12:30 p.m. at Bloor Street East and Parliament Street, then heads along Bloor to Queen’s Park Crescent East, along University Avenue to Wellington Street West, then onto Yonge Street and Front Street East, ending at Front and Jarvis Street.

Ahead of the two-and-a-half-hour parade, the the Holly Jolly Fun Run kicks off at 11:45 a.m.

Metrolinx is utilizing extra trains to bring people into the city and they are also offering a special $15 round trip ticket for those heading down to the parade.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ThatsIt

SPOILER ALERT : Santa’s not real.

November 17, 2019 at 7:49 am
Caboman.

To celebrate diversity, Santa should be black.

November 17, 2019 at 8:17 am
Hide All Comments
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:45 AM
All lanes now open!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 35 minutes ago
Retweeted @leahjohansen: This morning on @680NEWS w/ @Stu_McGinn - SANTAAA! The 115th Santa Claus Parade gets underway at 12:30 p.m., @Jordyn_Read…
Latest Weather
Read more