Santa Claus parade to be held on new route

Santa Claus is coming to town Sunday, but he’ll be taking a different route this year.

The Santa Claus Parade will be traveling along a different route than normal due to construction.

It will feature 31 floats and spots are excepted to fill up quick so get there early if you can.

It starts at 12:30 p.m. at Bloor Street East and Parliament Street, then heads along Bloor to Queen’s Park Crescent East, along University Avenue to Wellington Street West, then onto Yonge Street and Front Street East, ending at Front and Jarvis Street.

Ahead of the two-and-a-half-hour parade, the the Holly Jolly Fun Run kicks off at 11:45 a.m.

Metrolinx is utilizing extra trains to bring people into the city and they are also offering a special $15 round trip ticket for those heading down to the parade.