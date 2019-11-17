Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Loading articles...
Santa Claus parade to be held on new route
by News staff
Posted Nov 17, 2019 7:26 am EST
Last Updated Nov 17, 2019 at 7:46 am EST
Santa Claus is coming to town Sunday, but he’ll be taking a different route this year.
The
Santa Claus Parade will be traveling along a different route than normal due to construction.
It will feature 31 floats and spots are excepted to fill up quick so get there early if you can.
It starts at 12:30 p.m. at Bloor Street East and Parliament Street, then heads along Bloor to Queen’s Park Crescent East, along University Avenue to Wellington Street West, then onto Yonge Street and Front Street East, ending at Front and Jarvis Street.
Ahead of the two-and-a-half-hour parade, the the Holly Jolly Fun Run kicks off at 11:45 a.m.
Metrolinx is utilizing extra trains to bring people into the city and they are also offering a special $15 round trip ticket for those heading down to the parade.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
We'll send you a link to create a new password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* backButton *}
{* forgotPassword_sendButton *}
{* /forgotPasswordForm *}
{* #legalAcceptancePostLoginForm_radio *}
{* name *}
{* email *}
{* postalCode *}
{* gender *}
{* birthdate_required *}
Subscribe to 680 NEWS newsletters
I understand that I can withdraw my consent at any time
Loading newsletters
By clicking Confirm Account, I agree to the
terms of service
and
privacy policy
of Rogers Media.
{* /legalAcceptancePostLoginForm_radio *}
{* mergeAccounts *}
{* public_profileBlurb *}
Display Name:
{* public_displayName *}
{* public_name *}
{* public_gender *}
{* public_birthdate *}
{* public_emailAddress *}
{* public_address *}
{* public_phoneNumber *}
Updating your profile data...
You have activated your account, please feel free to browse our exclusive contests, videos and content.
You have activated your account, please feel free to browse our exclusive contests, videos and content.
An error has occurred while trying to update your details. Please
contact us.
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!
{* loginWidget *}
Or
Welcome back,
!
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Or
Please confirm the information below before signing up.
{* #socialRegistrationForm_radio_2 *}
{* socialRegistration_firstName *}
{* socialRegistration_lastName *}
{* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* socialRegistration_displayName *}
{* socialRegistration_postalCode *}
{* socialRegistration_gender *}
{* socialRegistration_birthdate_required *}
Subscribe to 680 NEWS newsletters
I understand that I can withdraw my consent at any time
By checking this box, I agree to the
terms of service
and
privacy policy
of Rogers Media.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm_radio_2 *}
{* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* mergePassword *}
{* backButton *}
{* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *}
{* /tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
Please confirm the information below before signing up.
{* #registrationForm_radio_2 *}
{* traditionalRegistration_firstName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_lastName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_password *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
{* traditionalRegistration_postalCode *}
{* traditionalRegistration_gender *}
{* traditionalRegistration_birthdate_required *}
Subscribe to 680 NEWS newsletters
I understand that I can withdraw my consent at any time
By checking this box, I agree to the terms of service and privacy policy of Rogers Media.
{* backButton *}
{* createAccountButton *}
{* /registrationForm_radio_2 *}
Check your email for a link to reset your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email address to get a new one.
{* #resetPasswordForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* /resetPasswordForm *}
Password has been successfully updated.
{* newPasswordForm *}
{* newpassword *}
{* newpasswordConfirm *}
{* /newPasswordForm *}
Thank you for verifying your email address.
Sorry we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below and we'll send you another email.
{* #resendVerificationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* /resendVerificationForm *}
You may have created a profile with another
Rogers Media brand
that can be used to log into this site.
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *}
{* traditionalSignIn_createButton *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Or
{* loginWidget *}
SPOILER ALERT : Santa’s not real.
To celebrate diversity, Santa should be black.