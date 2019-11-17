Loading articles...

Samoa shuts schools, declares emergency as measles kills 6

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Samoa has closed all its schools, banned children from public gatherings and mandated that everybody get vaccinated after declaring a state of emergency due to a measles outbreak that has so far killed six people.

For the past three weeks, the Pacific island nation of 200,000 people has been in the grip of a measles epidemic that has been exacerbated by low immunization rates.

Health authorities say most of those who have died are under the age of 2. They say there have been a total of 716 reported measles cases, and that nearly 100 people remain hospitalized with 15 in intensive care.

Samoa’s Director General of Health Leausa Take Naseri said in a news conference last week that he expects the epidemic will get worse.

The Associated Press

