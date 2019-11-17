Loading articles...

Reid says Iowa, NH too white as Nevada hosts 2020 candidates

LAS VEGAS — Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid says that while Iowa and New Hampshire get to weigh in first on the Democratic presidential contest next year, the states do not have enough racial diversity to offer any insight into how a candidate will fare across the country.

Reid says Nevada, the third state to weigh in, is the first that looks like the rest of the country, with a sizeable Latino population and significant groups of Asian American and black voters.

The longtime Nevada senator spoke to reporters in Las Vegas on Sunday before 14 White House hopefuls were set to speak at a fundraiser for the Nevada Democratic Party. Reid says he won’t endorse at least until after Nevada’s Feb. 22 caucuses.

Michelle L. Price, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:37 PM
Your @TOSantaParade weather forecast on @680NEWSweather! Have a great time and bundle up!
Latest Weather
Read more