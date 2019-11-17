Loading articles...

Protesters try to leave Hong Kong campus but avoid arrest

Office chairs burn after police try to storm the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Fiery explosions were seen early Monday as Hong Kong police stormed into a university held by protesters after an all-night standoff. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

HONG KONG — For days, Hong Kong’s protesters fortified a university campus to keep police from getting in. Now, cornered by authorities, they are trying to get out.

Officers repelled one attempt Monday morning with tear gas, driving a few hundred protesters back into the Hong Kong Polytechnic campus.

The protesters want to avoid arrest. The police have set up a dragnet around the campus to pick up as many as they can.

It’s a game that has played out repeatedly during the city’s months of anti-government unrest. Protesters cause disruption, then try to melt away before police run in to grab as many as they can.

Other protesters blocked a major road near Polytechnic as the work week started in a bid to help those inside the campus escape by distracting police.

