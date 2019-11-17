Protesters try to leave Hong Kong campus but avoid arrest

HONG KONG — For days, Hong Kong’s protesters fortified a university campus to keep police from getting in. Now, cornered by authorities, they are trying to get out.

Officers repelled one attempt Monday morning with tear gas, driving a few hundred protesters back into the Hong Kong Polytechnic campus.

The protesters want to avoid arrest. The police have set up a dragnet around the campus to pick up as many as they can.

It’s a game that has played out repeatedly during the city’s months of anti-government unrest. Protesters cause disruption, then try to melt away before police run in to grab as many as they can.

Other protesters blocked a major road near Polytechnic as the work week started in a bid to help those inside the campus escape by distracting police.

The Associated Press









