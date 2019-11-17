Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pope decries that “greed of a few” worsens poverty of others
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 17, 2019 5:04 am EST
Pope Francis arrives to celebrate a Mass in St. Peter Basilica at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Pope Francis is offering several hundred poor people, homeless, migrants, unemployed a lunch on Sunday as he celebrates the World Day of the Poor with a concrete gesture of charity in the spirit of his namesake, St. Francis of Assisi. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is decrying that the “greed of a few” wealthy people is compounding the plight of the poor.
Francis celebrated a Mass Sunday in St. Peter’s Basilica dedicated to heightening awareness about poor people worldwide. He lamented that people aren’t worried that income “gaps are increasing, that the greed of a few is adding to the poverty of many others.”
Keeping a tradition of his papacy, Francis invited 1,500 indigent persons to dine with him at the Vatican after Mass, while another 1,500 will be treated to a separate lunch elsewhere in Rome.
Francis said faithful should ask themselves: “Do I, as a Christian, have at least one poor person as a friend?”
He has made paying attention to those living on society’s margins a priority of his pontificate.