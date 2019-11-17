Loading articles...

Police investigate stabbing incident in Markham

Last Updated Nov 17, 2019 at 9:43 pm EST

File photo of a York Regional Police cruiser. CITYNEWS

York Regional Police are investigating a stabbing incident in Markham.

Police say they were called to a Tim Hortons on Markham Road just north of Denison Street for what was initially termed a “weapon’s incident.”

When they arrived they discovered at least one man, believed to be in his late teens to early 20s, suffering from stab wounds, however, they would not elaborate on the extent of his injuries.

Police say there is a large tactical and canine presence in the area as they search for the suspect or suspects.

