Mexico: 3 shot dead at auto shop in city bordering Arizona

MEXICO CITY — Authorities in Mexico say three men have been shot dead at an auto shop in San Luis Rio Colorado, across the border from Yuma, Arizona.

The criminal investigation agency in Sonora state says witnesses reported masked gunmen arrived at the shop and opened fire, littering the floor with bullet casings. Two men died at the scene Saturday night, and the third hours later while he was receiving medical attention.

A Sunday statement says agents seized firearms, including a rocket-propelled grenade launcher found inside the shop, which specializes in repairing mechanisms that raise and lower car windows.

They also discovered a pickup reported as stolen in Yuma, a sedan reported as stolen in San Diego, bags of methamphetamine and marijuana, and the equivalent over $5,000 cash in pesos.

The Associated Press

