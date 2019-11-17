Loading articles...

Lionel Messi in Israel despite rockets and boycott threats

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a friendly soccer match between Brazil and Argentina at King Fahd stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. (AP Photo)

TEL AVIV, Israel — International soccer superstar Lionel Messi has arrived in Israel for a much-anticipated match, despite calls for boycott and the threat of rocket fire.

The Argentinian national team landed Sunday in Israel for an international friendly match against Uruguay in Tel Aviv.

A Palestinian protest campaign derailed a planned visit by Messi last year for a World Cup warmup match, and last week’s violence in Gaza threatened to cancel the exhibition match set for Monday.

Messi and the Argentinians will face his Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez and the Uruguayans in a game as eagerly anticipated for its political ramifications as its sporting star power.

Aron Heller, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
Problems quickly CLEARED from EB 401 at Leslie collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 57 minutes ago
Your @TOSantaParade weather forecast on @680NEWSweather! Have a great time and bundle up!
Latest Weather
Read more