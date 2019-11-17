Loading articles...

Leaked Russian interference report raises UK vote questions

Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks to the media, in London, Saturday Nov. 16, 2019, following a Labour Party meeting to finalise the party manifesto for their policy ahead of the upcoming General Election. Britain's Brexit is one of the main issues for voters and political parties as the UK goes to the polls in a General Election on Dec. 12. (Dominc Lipinski/PA via AP)

LONDON — A senior Labour party official says leaks from a report on Russian interference in British politics raises serious questions about the security of next month’s election.

The Sunday Times says the report from Parliament’s intelligence committee concludes that Russian interference may have affected Britain’s 2016 Brexit referendum, though the impact was “unquantifiable.” The Times says the report discusses the impact of articles posted by Russian new sites that were widely disseminated on social media.

Emily Thornberry, Labour’s foreign affairs spokeswoman, told the newspaper that Prime Minister Boris Johnson must “clear up the confusion, spin and speculation around this ISC report by publishing it in full at the earliest opportunity.”

She says if the Conservative leader does not, “people will rightly continue to ask: what is he trying to hide from the British public and why?”

