Loading articles...

Italy’s white truffle hunters worry about climate change

In this photo taken on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, a white truffle dug from the earth by Carlo Olivero, who has been hunting for prized white truffles in the hills near Alba in the northern Italian region of Piedmont. (AP Photo/Martino Masotto)

ALBA, Italy — Rising global temperatures are worrying truffle hunters around the Italian town of Alba, where the most prized specimens can fetch twice the price of gold.

This particularly warm October, eight out of 10 white truffles unearthed by Carlo Olivero with his trusty 3-year-old dog Steel were dark, withered and dried out.

To stave off the longer-term climate change impact on the production of the highly prized white truffle, experts have launched initiatives to better preserve the territory where they grow.

Alba has earned the moniker “white truffle capital of the world” for its particularly fragrant variety, its truffle fair each fall and annual charity auction. A truffle weighing 1,005 grams (2 pounds, 3.4 ounces) fetched 120,000 euros ($133,000) at the recent auction.

_____

Follow AP’s full coverage of climate change issues at https://www.apnews.com/Climate

Colleen Barry, The Associated Press




Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
CRASH - SB 404 at Stouffville Rd. Crews on scene blocking the 2 right lanes.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 01:11 PM
Great weather Sunday for the @TOSantaParade! Plenty of sunshine and a daytime high of 1. #Santa will be in a good m…
Latest Weather
Read more