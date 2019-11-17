Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Former Sri Lankan defence chief wins presidential vote
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 17, 2019 1:02 am EST
Sri Lanka's former Defense Secretary and presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa, center, leaves a polling station after casting his vote in Embuldeniya, on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Polls opened in Sri Lanka’s presidential election Saturday after weeks of campaigning that largely focused on national security and religious extremism in the backdrop of the deadly Islamic State-inspired suicide bomb attacks on Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka’s ruling party presidential candidate has conceded defeat to rival Gotabaya Rajapaksa in the Indian Ocean island nation’s election.
Housing Minister Sajith Premadasa says in a statement he will “honour the decision of the people” in polls Saturday favouring Rajapaksa, the civil war-era defence secretary who served under his brother, ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa.
Rajapaksa spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella described the win as a “people’s victory.”
Rajapaksa reached the threshold for victory of 50% plus one vote by Sunday morning, with most of Premadasa’s electoral strongholds counted.
Sri Lanka’s Election Commission says that while gunmen had fired at a convoy of buses carrying Muslim voters in the country’s north hours before polling stations opened, the vote was largely peaceful.