Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Family: Boy on life support after San Diego murder-suicide
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 17, 2019 5:12 pm EST
San Diego police investigate the scene of a shooting in Paradise Hills, a San Diego neighborhood, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Police said Saturday that five members of a family, including three young boys, have died and another boy was hospitalized with injuries in an apparent murder-suicide in San Diego. (John Wilkens/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)
SAN DIEGO — Family members say a 9-year-old San Diego boy who survived an apparent murder-suicide that left his parents and three brothers dead is on life support.
Police say the child’s father is suspected of shooting his sons and their mother before turning the gun on himself Saturday.
Investigators say the parents were estranged and the mother had obtained a restraining order against the father.
The Union-Tribune reports Sunday that family members set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for medical expenses. The posting says the boy remains in intensive care.
Officers found a 29-year-old woman, her 31-year-old husband and their 3-year-old son dead. Two boys, ages 5 and 11, died at hospitals.
The newspaper says police had gone to the house two weeks ago to “keep the peace” when the man came over to retrieve tools.