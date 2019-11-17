Loading articles...

Egypt officials: 3 security forces killed in Sinai blast

EL-ARISH, Egypt — Egyptian officials say a roadside bomb has killed at least three members of the security forces in the restive northern Sinai province.

The explosion hit their armoured vehicle Sunday in the town of Sheikh Zuweid. Four other security force members were wounded, including an officer.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to talk to reporters.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Egypt has for years been battling an insurgency in the northern Sinai Peninsula that’s now led by an Islamic State group affiliate.

The fighting intensified in 2013 after the military overthrew the country’s elected but divisive Islamist president.

Authorities heavily restrict access to northern Sinai, making it difficult to verify claims related to the fighting.

Ashraf Sweillam, The Associated Press

