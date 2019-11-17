Loading articles...

Displaced residents of 5-alarm fire moved to new temporary home

Last Updated Nov 17, 2019 at 4:02 pm EST

Displaced residents of a five-alarm fire on Gosford Boulevard are being allowed in to their suites to pick up only essential items as some prepare to relocate to a nearby university for emergency shelter. CITYNEWS/Tina Yazdani

Some of the more than 100 residents displaced by Friday’s massive high rise fire in North York are relocating to York University on Sunday.

City officials say the residents are being transferred to the Tait McKenzie Centre which is less than two kilometres away from the building on Gosford Boulevard.

“The reception centre is pet-friendly and will offer meals, cots and blankets, washrooms and showers, secure storage of personal belongings, animal care for pets and service animals and personal services such as hygiene kits and mental health support,” the city said in a statement released Sunday.

The city says it is also in discussion with school boards to help facilitate travel to schools for children forced out of their homes and into the reception centre.

City officials say emergency shelter and support will be in place for up to 14 days and it is encouraging displaced residents to contact family members and friends to arrange for accommodation where possible.

The five-alarm blaze on Friday resulted in the death of one person and sent another to hospital while forcing the evacuation of about 700 residents after power needed to be cut to the entire building.

Fire officials say the blaze started in an eighth floor unit and caused extensive damage to several adjacent floors and units in the building, making it unsafe for public entry.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office is continuing to investigate the fire but said their preliminary work indicates the fire is not suspicious in nature.

