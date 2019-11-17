Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
China urges US to “stop flexing muscles” in South China Sea
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 17, 2019 10:15 pm EST
Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe, left, greets U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. The two held their first face-to-face talks Monday. (AP Photo/Robert Burns)
BANGKOK — China has urged the U.S. military to “stop flexing muscles” in the disputed South China Sea.
A spokesman for the Chinese ministry of defence told reporters in Bangkok that Beijing wants the U.S. to halt what he called “provocations” in the South China Sea.
The spokesman, Col. Wu Qian, spoke to reporters Monday after the Chinese minister of defence, Gen. Wei Fenghe, met with U.S. Defence Minister Mark Esper on the margins of an Asia defence officials conference.
In brief remarks afterward, Esper said they made progress and agreed to hold frequent follow-up talks.
The Associated Press
