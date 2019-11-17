China urges US to “stop flexing muscles” in South China Sea

BANGKOK — China has urged the U.S. military to “stop flexing muscles” in the disputed South China Sea.

A spokesman for the Chinese ministry of defence told reporters in Bangkok that Beijing wants the U.S. to halt what he called “provocations” in the South China Sea.

The spokesman, Col. Wu Qian, spoke to reporters Monday after the Chinese minister of defence, Gen. Wei Fenghe, met with U.S. Defence Minister Mark Esper on the margins of an Asia defence officials conference.

In brief remarks afterward, Esper said they made progress and agreed to hold frequent follow-up talks.

The Associated Press