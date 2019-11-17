Loading articles...

China urges US to “stop flexing muscles” in South China Sea

Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe, left, greets U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. The two held their first face-to-face talks Monday. (AP Photo/Robert Burns)

BANGKOK — China has urged the U.S. military to “stop flexing muscles” in the disputed South China Sea.

A spokesman for the Chinese ministry of defence told reporters in Bangkok that Beijing wants the U.S. to halt what he called “provocations” in the South China Sea.

The spokesman, Col. Wu Qian, spoke to reporters Monday after the Chinese minister of defence, Gen. Wei Fenghe, met with U.S. Defence Minister Mark Esper on the margins of an Asia defence officials conference.

In brief remarks afterward, Esper said they made progress and agreed to hold frequent follow-up talks.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 19 minutes ago
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:37 PM
Your @TOSantaParade weather forecast on @680NEWSweather! Have a great time and bundle up!
Latest Weather
Read more