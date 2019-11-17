Loading articles...

China carrier fleet passes near rival Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan — A Chinese aircraft carrier fleet has passed near Taiwan, prompting the self-governing island to scramble ships and jets to monitor the situation.

Taiwan’s defence ministry says the southbound Chinese fleet passed into the Taiwan Strait on Sunday but stayed on China’s side of the waterway that separates the island from China.

The ministry says Taiwan scrambled ships and jets to monitor the fleet.

It says Japanese ships were also following the Chinese fleet. The ministry did not give details.

China has passed aircraft carriers into the strait since Taiwan President Tsai lng-wen took office in 2016. China resents Tsai for declining to see Taiwan and China as parts of the same country and resents her improved relations with Washington.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:45 AM
All lanes now open!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 30 minutes ago
Retweeted @leahjohansen: This morning on @680NEWS w/ @Stu_McGinn - SANTAAA! The 115th Santa Claus Parade gets underway at 12:30 p.m., @Jordyn_Read…
Latest Weather
Read more