Back-to-back blasts hit Afghan capital; at least 4 wounded

KABUL — Officials say back-to-back explosions targeting a military training centre in the Afghan capital have wounded at least four Afghan national army soldiers.

Kabul police spokesman Firdous Faramarz says the explosions early Monday happened on the western edge of Kabul.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi tweeted that the target of the attacks was the Kabul Military Training Center. He said the explosions were suicide attacks.

Emergency workers were on the scene and the full extent of the damage and casualties was still being determined.

The Associated Press

