Authorities: 19 hospitalized after bus hits tractor trailer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Authorities say more than a dozen people have been hospitalized in Virginia after a commercial bus hit an overturned tractor trailer on Interstate 64.

Citing Virginia State Police, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 19 people were brought to hospitals after the Sunday morning crash on Afton Mountain at the Augusta and Nelson County line.

Police say the tractor trailer was heading east when the driver lost control and overturned across the road. A bus with 20 passengers couldn’t avoid the tractor trailer and hit it, splitting the truck in half.

Police said 19 people, including two drivers, were hospitalized with injuries ranging from minor to serious. No fatalities have been reported.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

The Associated Press

