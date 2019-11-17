Loading articles...

At least 7 die in Bangladesh gas pipeline explosion

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Police say at least seven people have been killed and another 25 injured after a gas pipeline exploded in southeastern Bangladesh.

Local police chief Mohammed Mohsin says the explosion took place Sunday morning at Patharghata area in Chittagong district. Portions of a wall of a nearby building collapsed because of the impact of the blast.

He says at least 25 people have been hospitalized.

Firefighters have joined the rescue operation.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.

Chittagong is 216 kilometres (134 miles) southeast of the capital, Dhaka.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
Clear!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 01:11 PM
Great weather Sunday for the @TOSantaParade! Plenty of sunshine and a daytime high of 1. #Santa will be in a good m…
Latest Weather
Read more