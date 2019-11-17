Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Airstrikes kill 5 in northwest rebel-held Syrian village
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 17, 2019 6:24 am EST
BEIRUT — Syrian opposition activists say airstrikes on a rebel-held village in the country’s northwest killed five people.
The Syrian Civil Defence and the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said three women were among the victims.
Sunday’s airstrike hit the village of Mallaja in Idlib province, the last major rebel stronghold in Syria.
Last week, Syrian President Bashar Assad said his forces will soon retake Idlib.
Assad said in an interview that they are now giving civilians some time to leave the area, which is dominated by al-Qaida-linked militants.
Syrian troops launched a four-month offensive on the province earlier this year, forcing hundreds of thousands of civilians to flee their homes.
A fragile cease-fire stopped the government offensive on Idlib at the end of August.
The Associated Press
